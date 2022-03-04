Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRRPF. CIBC upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

