Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,830. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

