Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,830. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.
FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
