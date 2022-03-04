Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.