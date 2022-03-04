Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.440-$1.470 EPS.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,691. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $90.48 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

