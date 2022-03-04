Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 4,587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.9 days.
Shares of FBASF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44.
Fibra UNO Company Profile (Get Rating)
