Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 4,587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.9 days.

Shares of FBASF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.