Fear NFTs (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

