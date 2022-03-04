EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EzFill stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26. EzFill has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EzFill during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

