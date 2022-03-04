EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. Cowen increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EYPT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,055. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

