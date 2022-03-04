Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 848,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 427,046 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 250,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.