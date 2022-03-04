Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 77.9% in February

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 31st total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CRYBF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies (Get Rating)

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

