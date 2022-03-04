Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.24. 502,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $2,483,166 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

