Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

