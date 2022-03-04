Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

