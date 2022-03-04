Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Exelon by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Exelon by 117,872.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

