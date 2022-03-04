Exact Sciences (EXAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS):

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $100.00.

2/23/2022 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $100.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

