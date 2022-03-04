Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.