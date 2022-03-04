Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 2,816 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90.

Shares of EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 69.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

