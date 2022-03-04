Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 2,816 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90.
Shares of EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 69.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
