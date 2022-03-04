Ewen Stevenson Sells 42,720 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 495.45 ($6.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £100.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.76.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.44) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.17) to GBX 484 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.35) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 546 ($7.33).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.