Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK traded down €1.17 ($1.31) on Thursday, hitting €25.09 ($28.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,766,294 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.