Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.98 million, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -272.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

