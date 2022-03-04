Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 105,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,393. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

