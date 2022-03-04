Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 105,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,393. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32.
In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
