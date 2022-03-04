Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Evo Acquisition by 160.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,043,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

