Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 451.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
