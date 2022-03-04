Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 451.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

