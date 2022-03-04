Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Everi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

