European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.00

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.36), with a volume of 1464248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.45).

The firm has a market cap of £363.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Martin Breuer bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,369.25).

European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

