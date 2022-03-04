Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

