Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.75. Euronav shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 53,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.