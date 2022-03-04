Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.75. Euronav shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 53,515 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
