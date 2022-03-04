ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 11,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

