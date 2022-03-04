Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Barclays

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

