Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

