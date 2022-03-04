Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First National Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. First National Financial has a one year low of C$39.19 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

