Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PLYM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.70 million, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

