EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya L. Mater Sells 5,000 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EPR Properties stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
