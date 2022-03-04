EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya L. Mater Sells 5,000 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.