Epizyme, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPZM. StockNews.com upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.54 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

