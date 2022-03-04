EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.05 and a 200 day moving average of $581.95. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

