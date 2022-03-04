EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.51. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

