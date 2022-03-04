EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,918 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.