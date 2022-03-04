EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,077 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

