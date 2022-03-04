Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 108,150 shares of company stock worth $305,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 294.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 141,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

