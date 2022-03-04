EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $127.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

