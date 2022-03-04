Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $340,327.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

