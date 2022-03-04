Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Envestnet have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.57.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,527. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

