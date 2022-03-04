Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
EVC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,608. The firm has a market cap of $571.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
