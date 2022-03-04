Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Andrew Law Buys 142,850 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law purchased 142,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,833.49).

Andrew Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Law purchased 51,056 shares of Enteq Upstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,960.63).

Shares of NTQ stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.21.

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

