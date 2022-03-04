Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $239.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ENPH traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.70. 26,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $178.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

