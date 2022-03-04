Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Sells 12,117 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENPH opened at $159.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

