Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. 193,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

