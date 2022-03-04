Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,531 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 1.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $521,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. 95,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,109. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

