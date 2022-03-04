Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.32 ($12.72) on Thursday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

