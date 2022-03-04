Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.32 ($12.72) on Thursday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.80.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

