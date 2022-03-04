Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,373. The firm has a market cap of C$733.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.